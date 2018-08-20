Billy Cannon's jersey from Heisman-winning season sold for $24,000

BATON ROUGE – The jersey worn by Billy Cannon during his Heisman-winning season sold for $24,000 at a sports auction recently.

Heritage Auctioned highlighted the sale, which was part of $8.9 million in sales of sports memorabilia.

The jersey is signed by Cannon with a message to “Jeanne,” the daughter of former LSU track coach Al Moreau.

Billy Cannon died in May. He was 80-years-old.

