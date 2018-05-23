Billy Cannon memorialized during funeral, future statue on LSU's campus

LSU Tweeted this picture of Billy Cannon's funeral service Wednesday.

BATON ROUGE – Billy Cannon, and perhaps the names of members of his National Championship squad, will be memorialized in a statue somewhere on the LSU campus.

Details were brought back into the forefront at the funeral service for Cannon Wednesday. Cannon died Sunday.

Cannon is known for wearing No. 20 and the “Halloween Run,” an 89-yard punt return against Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium in 1959. He and his teammates who he adored went undefeated and won LSU’s first National Championship in 1958.

While speaking at the funeral service held at LSU's PMAC, teammate Warren Rabb discussed plans for the Cannon statue and presumed the names of others close with Cannon would be included.

LSU first announced plans for a memorial to Cannon last year but have not revealed specifics. Rabb said details are still being formulated.

"Billy is among the most heralded and identifiable college football players in NCAA history, and is largely responsible for the emergence of big-time football at LSU," LSU said when it announced the statue in 2017.

LSU Football Head Coach Ed Orgeron echoed the sentiment outside the funeral: “[Billy Cannon is] one of the greatest Tigers in LSU history,” he said.

A statue honoring Cannon would be among a select few. Others include Shaquille O'Neal, Bob Pettit and Sue Gunter. Statues honoring “Pistol” Pete Maravich and Skip Bertman are planned.

