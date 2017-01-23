55°
Bills would ease early voting and online voter registration in Mississippi

40 minutes 40 seconds ago January 23, 2017 Jan 23, 2017 Monday, January 23 2017 January 23, 2017 8:10 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Image from Ted Ringger

JACKSON, Miss. - Proposals to allow early voting and to create online registration for first-time voters are advancing at the Mississippi Capitol.

So is a plan that could eventually simplify restoration of voting rights for people who served time for nonviolent felonies.

All three bills passed the House Elections Committee on Monday and move to the full House for more debate.

House Bill 228 would allow no-excuses in-person early voting, starting 14 days before an election. Current law only lets people vote early if they will be out of town election day.

House Bill 373 would authorize online, first-time voter registration for people with a valid driver's license.

House Bill 1054 would create a group to study restoring voting rights for people convicted of nonviolent felonies such as forgery or receiving stolen property.

