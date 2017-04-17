Latest Weather Blog
Bills to lessen tax breaks to be debated by State Senate
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Senate will consider proposals to whittle away at Louisiana's tax break programs to keep more money in the state treasury for spending.
The Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee advanced a handful of bills Monday to the full Senate that would lessen or eliminate tax breaks.
One measure would get rid of a personal income tax credit parents can take up to $25 per child for educational expenses. Committee Chairman J.P. Morrell, a New Orleans Democrat, says he wants to use the $13 million in annual savings for other education programs that help more students.
Other proposals would place new limits on Louisiana's sales tax holiday for hunting supplies and would continue temporary reductions made to a personal income tax credit for taxes paid to other states.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FEMA dirt pile creating mess for property owner
-
Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office gets advanced license plate readers
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Central Mayor calls in investigators over allegations of forgery
-
Afternoon rain floods Bluebonnet underpass near mall
-
Truck driver rescues woman from flooded car on Bluebonnet Blvd.