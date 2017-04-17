Bills to lessen tax breaks to be debated by State Senate

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Senate will consider proposals to whittle away at Louisiana's tax break programs to keep more money in the state treasury for spending.



The Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee advanced a handful of bills Monday to the full Senate that would lessen or eliminate tax breaks.



One measure would get rid of a personal income tax credit parents can take up to $25 per child for educational expenses. Committee Chairman J.P. Morrell, a New Orleans Democrat, says he wants to use the $13 million in annual savings for other education programs that help more students.



Other proposals would place new limits on Louisiana's sales tax holiday for hunting supplies and would continue temporary reductions made to a personal income tax credit for taxes paid to other states.