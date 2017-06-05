Bills prompted by Sterling death gain legislative backing

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana lawmakers have agreed to increase police training requirements and better track officers' disciplinary records, nearly a year after Alton Sterling was fatally shot.



Baton Rouge Rep. Ted James' bill calls for officers to receive at least 400 hours of basic training and study de-escalation practices and how to recognize biases. The bill was prompted by the July death of Sterling, a black man killed during a struggle with two white Baton Rouge police officers.



The Senate gave final passage to the measure, sending it to the governor.



Monroe Rep. Katrina Jackson's proposal requires law enforcement agencies to report instances of police misconduct to a statewide database. The Senate supported the bill Monday, sending it back to the House for approval of changes.