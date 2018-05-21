Billboards honoring LSU legend Billy Cannon to be placed around Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - LSU is honoring one of its football greats around the capital area Monday.

Billy Cannon, one of the most prolific football players in LSU history, passed away over the weekend at age 80. On Monday, the university announced billboards would be placed around Baton Rouge in remembrance of Cannon.

A spokesperson says the billboards will be placed at eight different locations. Drivers will be able to spot them along I-12, Bluebonnet Boulevard and Staring Lane, among other spots.

A Baton Rouge native, Cannon was the winner of the 1959 Heisman Trophy as a halfback, and led the Tigers to the 1958 national championship.

He was inducted into the LSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1975 and into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008. He was named LSU Alumnus of the Year in 2010.

"There may be no other figure in LSU sports who was more beloved and revered,” LSU Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Joe Alleva said. “His loss will be felt across the world today. The LSU family mourns with the Cannon family. He will always be a Tiger and will always be in our memories."

A private ceremony for Cannon is planned for early this week, according to LSU Athletics. Details for a public remembrance will also be announced.