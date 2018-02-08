58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Billboards across Louisiana congratulate ULM alumnus Doug Pederson on Super Bowl win

3 hours 56 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, February 08 2018 Feb 8, 2018 February 08, 2018 3:32 PM February 08, 2018 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: ULM

BATON ROUGE - Drivers in Louisiana will soon spot billboards congratulating the Philadelphia Eagle's Super Bowl-winning head coach, Doug Pederson.

The University of Louisiana at Monroe announced buying the digital billboards Thursday to congratulate Pederson, who is a ULM alumnus.

Pederson made history Sunday, leading the Eagles to with their first-ever Super Bowl against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Pederson set passing records at ULM that still stand today and often finds time to stop by the school for games. His son is now carrying on the ULM tradition, playing tight end for the Warhawks.

Drivers can spot the billboards at the Superdome in New Orleans, along I-10 at College Dr. in Baton Rouge and at the intersection of Bert Kouns and Youree Dr. in Shreveport.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days