Billboards across Louisiana congratulate ULM alumnus Doug Pederson on Super Bowl win

Photo: ULM

BATON ROUGE - Drivers in Louisiana will soon spot billboards congratulating the Philadelphia Eagle's Super Bowl-winning head coach, Doug Pederson.

The University of Louisiana at Monroe announced buying the digital billboards Thursday to congratulate Pederson, who is a ULM alumnus.

Shreveport, New Orleans, and Baton Rouge Warhawk alumni, students, parents, and supporters! Keep your eyes open for our digital billboards featuring Doug Pederson! #takeflight #thebestisonthebayou #talonsout pic.twitter.com/npyNs8Xd66 — ULM (@ULM_Official) February 8, 2018

Pederson made history Sunday, leading the Eagles to with their first-ever Super Bowl against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Pederson set passing records at ULM that still stand today and often finds time to stop by the school for games. His son is now carrying on the ULM tradition, playing tight end for the Warhawks.

Drivers can spot the billboards at the Superdome in New Orleans, along I-10 at College Dr. in Baton Rouge and at the intersection of Bert Kouns and Youree Dr. in Shreveport.