Billboard typo proves we all make mistakes

BATON ROUGE – Designers rushed to correct a typo on a billboard advertising the public school system’s preschool program Wednesday.

A digital sign on the side of I-12 near Airline used the wrong usage of “too.” Instead of using the word to reflect an influence of “very,” the artist designed the billboard without an extra “o,” spelling “to.”

“It’s never to early to get ahead of the game,” drivers read as they passed the billboard.

The sign has been up since the end of January.

A sharp WBRZ Twitter follower noticed the error and tweeted about it Wednesday.

The school district said it reported the error, which was being fixed.

A spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System said the district’s request for the ad included the correct spelling. Apparently, the typo was missed when the ad mock-up was reviewed by both parties.

Typos are an unfortunate aspect of life and, in the age of social media, take on a life of their own.

WBRZ maintains a typo button online.

Mostly, typos provide a humbling learning opportunity and sometimes a good laugh or dream.

At the end of January, a TV station in another state showed a report with a typo that fans were eagerly awaiting a Saints vs. Rams Super Bowl.

