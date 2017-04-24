Bill would provide more benefits to family of slain officers

BATON ROUGE - Four police families in the Capital City would directly benefit from a proposed bill that's up for discussion Monday.

Three of those four lost their patriarch in July during the police ambush. The fourth lost their's in March on O'neal Lane.

Under current Louisiana law, surviving spouses of fallen law enforcement officers, who died in the line of duty, receive a portion of their spouse's salary. If there is no spouse, the surviving minor children will receive it.

For officers hired on or before Decemeber 31, 2010, the widow is set to receive 75% of the officer's salary. For officer's hired on or after January 1, 2011, the benefit is equal to 80% of the salary.



A bill proposed in the current legislative session would change that.

SB7 will provide benefits for surviving spouse's of officers that were killed by an intentional act of violence in the line of duty. Benefits are equal to 100% of the fallen officers salary.

It doesn't stop there though. If passed, SB7 will increase the benefit of a surviving spouse of an officer that was killed on or before June 29, 2017 by an intentional act of violence in the line of duty to 100%.

That includes the four families who lost their father and husband in July and March.