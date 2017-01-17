73°
Bill would let woman sue doctors who perform their abortions

January 17, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow a woman who gets an abortion to sue the doctor who performed the procedure if she experiences emotional distress later.

If approved, it would be the first law of its kind in the U.S.

The proposal would permit the woman to file a lawsuit at any point in her life, something that would go against typical statute of limitation rules. It could also make the state vulnerable to costly court challenges.

Sen. Mark Chelgren is the Republican who introduced the bill. He says the measure is about holding doctors and clinics accountable.

It's unclear how much GOP support the idea has in the Iowa Legislature, though the state's incoming Republican governor did not dismiss it.

