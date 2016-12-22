66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Bill to allow payment plan for DMV fines on car insurance

April 19, 2016
Source: Wbrz
By: Alicia Serrano, Mark Armstrong


BATON ROUGE- A bill could allow for drivers to pay back fines to Louisiana’s Office of Motor Vehicles over time.

Letters were previously sent out in October and many received some saying they owed a large amount.

Representative Denise Marcelle sponsored the bill to let drivers with some of those high-priced fines to pay them off overtime.

“We saw all sorts of problems," she said.

“We saw little old ladies who forgot to turn in their plates that now are faced with fines that they can’t pay because they’re on a fixed income,” Marcelle said.

In order to qualify for the bill, the fine has to be more than $250 and it has to be for lasped car insurance.

The bill would also allow for drivers to keep their license while paying the fines.

“The state would win and the person would be allowed to continue to drive,” Marcelle said.

If the bill becomes law, people could sign up for the installment plan by next year.

