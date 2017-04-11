66°
Bill O'Reilly taking a break amid sponsor backlash

April 11, 2017
Source: Associated Press
LOS ANGELES - Bill O'Reilly told viewers he's going on vacation, saying everyone needs a little "R&R."

O'Reilly's announcement on his Fox News Channel show Tuesday came amid sponsor defections over a report of harassment allegations made against him.

O'Reilly said he usually takes a break this time and that his travel plans were made last year.

He recommended that everyone take two trips a year, saying everyone deserves a break.

