76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bill O'Reilly gets weekly spot on Glenn Beck's radio show

1 hour 31 minutes 3 seconds ago May 17, 2017 May 17, 2017 Wednesday, May 17 2017 May 17, 2017 7:46 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK - Bill O'Reilly is taking up his former Fox News colleague Glenn Beck's offer to work together again.

Variety reports O'Reilly announced on his "No Spin News" podcast that he will have a weekly spot on Beck's radio show. He calls Beck "a good friend" and says the two have a "lively" rapport.

O'Reilly was ousted by Fox News Channel last month amid accusations of sexual harassment that O'Reilly has denied. Beck left the network in 2011 following an advertiser boycott of his program.

Last week, Beck told O'Reilly during an interview on his radio show that he would like him to work for Beck's outlet, The Blaze.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days