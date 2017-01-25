Latest Weather Blog
Bill: Make schools fly Mississippi's Confederate-themed flag
JACKSON, Miss. - A bill advancing in the Mississippi House would require all K-12 schools to fly the state flag or lose state accreditation.
House Bill 280 passed the House Education Committee 13-8 Wednesday. It would require all schools to follow all state laws.
One often-ignored Mississippi law says schools must fly the banner that has the Confederate battle emblem in its upper left-hand corner. Especially in districts with a majority of African-American students, officials sometimes object to the flag as racist.
State Superintendent of Education Carey Wright says she has no figures on how many schools don't fly the flag, although she says she gets frequent complaints. Wright says state officials currently advise obeying the law, but don't punish districts.
The bill moves to another committee for more debate.
