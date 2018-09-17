95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bill Cosby's wife wants ethics board to investigate judge

4 hours 1 minute 11 seconds ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 September 17, 2018 10:57 AM September 17, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: In Touch

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Bill Cosby's wife wants a Pennsylvania ethics board to investigate the judge set to sentence her husband next week on felony sex assault charges.

Camille Cosby is renewing allegations that trial judge Steven O'Neill had a grudge with a key witness in a pretrial hearing. O'Neill sent the case to trial afterward, and Cosby was convicted this spring. A family spokesman says Camille Cosby will be in Harrisburg to file a complaint Monday with the state Judicial Conduct Board.

Defense lawyers have filed a similar motion in Montgomery County Court asking O'Neill to step down. Cosby faces up to 10 years in prison or more at the Sept. 24 sentencing. The Cosbys say they've hired a former FBI agent to investigate the alleged feud between O'Neill and witness Bruce Castor, a former prosecutor who declined to prosecute Cosby a decade earlier.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days