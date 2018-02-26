60°
Bill Cosby's daughter Ensa dies at 44

Monday, February 26 2018
Source: ABC
By: ABC News

ABC News has confirmed the death of Bill Cosby's daughter Ensa Cosby. She was 44 years old.

In a statement, the Cosby family said they thank "many people for their prayers for their beloved and beautiful Ensa, who recently died from renal disease."

The Mayo Clinic says that renal disease is a chronic kidney disease, in which one gradually loses function of that organ.

The news of the loss of his daughter also comes one week before Bill Cosby is due back in court for a pretrial hearing in the retrial of his sexual assault case that took place last summer.

