73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bill Cosby arrives at court for pretrial hearing

1 hour 57 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, March 05 2018 Mar 5, 2018 March 05, 2018 8:51 AM March 05, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Bill Cosby has arrived in court for the start of a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case.

The 80-year-old comedian entered a suburban Philadelphia courtroom Monday on the arm of his spokesman. Cosby's lawyers are trying to prevent dozens of accusers from testifying at his April 2 sexual assault retrial. Prosecutors want to call as many as 19 women to the witness stand in an attempt to show Cosby engaged in a five-decade pattern of drugging and harming women.

Cosby is charged with assaulting a former Temple University women's basketball administrator at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. His first trial ended in a hung jury.

Monday's hearing comes less than two weeks after the death of his 44-year-old daughter from kidney disease.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days