64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bill Clinton visits Bush family in Houston

4 hours 12 minutes 13 seconds ago April 09, 2017 Apr 9, 2017 Sunday, April 09 2017 April 09, 2017 7:03 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Twitter

NEW YORK - Former President Bill Clinton has been spending some time with former President George H. W. Bush and wife Barbara in Houston.

In a tweet on Sunday, Clinton said they "caught up about kids, grandkids, old times and new times. And socks."

Clinton also showed a photograph of him giving pairs of socks to the 92-year-old former president, who is seen sitting in a wheelchair.


In January, Bush was hospitalized for two weeks for treatment for pneumonia.

Bush has a form of Parkinson's disease and uses a motorized scooter or a wheelchair for mobility. He served as president from 1989 to 1993.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days