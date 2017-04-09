Latest Weather Blog
Bill Clinton visits Bush family in Houston
NEW YORK - Former President Bill Clinton has been spending some time with former President George H. W. Bush and wife Barbara in Houston.
In a tweet on Sunday, Clinton said they "caught up about kids, grandkids, old times and new times. And socks."
Clinton also showed a photograph of him giving pairs of socks to the 92-year-old former president, who is seen sitting in a wheelchair.
Great to spend time with @GeorgeHWBush & Mrs. Bush in Houston today. We caught up about kids, grandkids, old times and new times. And socks. pic.twitter.com/CshV6tI5Ae— Bill Clinton (@billclinton) April 9, 2017
In January, Bush was hospitalized for two weeks for treatment for pneumonia.
Bush has a form of Parkinson's disease and uses a motorized scooter or a wheelchair for mobility. He served as president from 1989 to 1993.
