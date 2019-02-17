Bikers across Louisiana ride in honor of Officer Shane Totty

BATON ROUGE - A long stream of motorcycles, stretched for miles Saturday morning along Airline Highway in Baton Rouge.

Officers gathered at the Baton Rouge Police Department to support the family of Cpl. Shane Totty, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

"We felt the least we could do is raise funds for them and their future because they are going to be without Corporal Totty in their life," Organizer of the ride, Everett Landry said.

An estimated 300-bikers from all over Louisiana and a few from Mississippi collected 7-thousand dollars for Totty's fiancé and toddler.

Totty lost his life at 31-years-old on February 1st, when his police motorcycle collided with a black pick up truck on Jones Creek Road.

The deadly crash happened while Totty was escorting a funeral.

"It touches us in a good way when we see that the community has our back and they come out and support us in the good times and bad," Assistant Baton Rouge Police Chief Robert McGarner said.

He says Totty was a diligent worker who always did his job, and it has become a motto that his fellow motorcycle officers now live by.

"Anytime we go out and do things, we are going to do things the Totty Way, which is the right way," McGarner said.

Non-law enforcement bikers and custom car owners also joined the ride that started at Woodlawn Middle School.