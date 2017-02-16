43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Biker hurt after plunging into ravine off Plank Road

11 hours 47 minutes 7 seconds ago February 15, 2017 Feb 15, 2017 Wednesday, February 15 2017 February 15, 2017 8:53 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Emergency responders responded to a biker that plunged off the road into a shallow ravine off Plank Road Wednesday night.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the man drove off the roadway just before a bridge in the 9600 block of Plank Road around 8:30 p.m. Police, EMS and firefighters from Central and Brownsfield responded to the scene.

The Central Fire Department used a stokes basket in order to safely get the biker into a waiting ambulance.

Witnesses at the scene tell WBRZ that the man's motorcycle traveled about 40 yards from the ditch. The man was found about 10 yards further.

Witnesses added that the biker had just ridden past them at a very high rate of speed.

Police said the biker was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Firefighters say the man suffered moderate injuries.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days