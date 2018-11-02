Big winner: Baton Rouge man wins Easy 5 jackpot

Photo: Rende’s Quick Stop Owner Hai Van Nguyen displays his store’s celebratory flyer announcing they sold the winning ticket for the Oct. 24 drawing./Louisiana Lottery

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man was in shock when he checked his Lottery Easy 5 ticket and realized he was a winner.

David Whitley won the $151,280 jackpot prize for the October 24 drawing.

"I just couldn't believe it,” said Whitley. “I had to check the ticket a few times to make sure I was seeing it right and that the numbers weren't changing on me.”

Whitley's ticket matched all five numbers to win the jackpot, according to the Louisiana Lottery. He received $107,412.80 after state and federal tax withholdings.

Although Whitley has no specific plans to teat himself with the money, he did say he plans to make a donation to his church.

The winning ticket was sold at Rende's Quick Stop on Monterrey Drive in Baton Rouge. Lottery officials say the location received a one-time selling bonus of $1,512.80.