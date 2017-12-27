41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Big rig slams into I-10 barrier, causes traffic jam

Tuesday, December 26 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Joe Hagan
BATON ROUGE- A late night crash involving an 18-wheeler caused a big traffic jam on I-10 W near Perkins Rd. Tuesday night. 
People on scene told WBRZ the big rig slammed into an interstate barrier above the Schlittz & Giggles restaurant on Perkins Rd. It took first-responders several minutes to reach the scene but they eventually shutdown two lanes of traffic. 
Several other vehicles appeared to be pulled off to the side of the interstate but it was not immediately clear how they were involved in the wreck. 
Authorities say no one was hurt in the wreck but at one point traffic backed up all the way to the S. Acadian Thruway. There's no word on what caused the crash as of this post. 

