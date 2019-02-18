Big rig on fire closes LA 70 on Sunshine Bridge

ST. JAMES PARISH - An 18-wheeler on fire closed LA 70 at the Sunshine Bridge just before the evening commute hours began Tuesday.



Traffic officials announced the highway was back open just before 5:30 p.m. after the damaged big rig kept the roadway closed for close to an hour while crews worked to remove the wreck.

Congestion related to the burning vehicle stretched to two miles in both directions by the time the road was cleared.