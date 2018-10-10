Big money: Mega Millions jackpot reaches $548M

Make sure you get a lottery ticket for a chance to win the third largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

The estimated prize for Friday's drawing is $548 million or $309.2 million in cash, according to the Mega Millions website. The largest jackpot prize was $656 million for a drawing in 2012, and the second largest was $648 million for a drawing in 2013.

Officials say there has been 22 consecutive drawings where no tickets matched all six numbers drawn.

Tuesday's winning numbers are 20, 22, 39, 54, 60 and the Mega Ball is 18.

There were multiple winners of Tuesday's drawing, though no one won the jackpot. There were four tickets that matched the five white balls to win the game’s second prize. In total, there were 1,494,695 winning tickets at all prize levels.