41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Big Freedia sues choreographer for dance routines

1 hour 4 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, November 26 2018 Nov 26, 2018 November 26, 2018 6:33 AM November 26, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: NOLA.com/Times-Picayune

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The New Orleans artist known as Big Freedia has sued a former choreographer, seeking a declaration of ownership for choreography and music from the time they worked together.

NOLA.com/Times-Picayune reported the lawsuit by Freddie Ross Jr. was filed in federal court last week against Wilberto Dejarnetti, a character on Freedia's reality television show "Queen of Bounce" on Fuse. The lawsuit states Dejarnetti worked with Big Freedia and her dance team from 2014 to 2017 on routines for the songs "Just Be Free Intro," ''NO Bounce," ''Explode," ''Shake Session Medley," ''Dangerous," ''Best Beeleevah" and "Drop."

The lawsuit says Big Freedia ended the relationship last year because "Dejarnetti's behavior was frequently erratic, and his temperamental nature caused turmoil and strife within Ross's team. The newspaper was unable to reach Dejarnetti for comment.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days