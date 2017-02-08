Big changes today--Sort of

The National Weather Service in New Orleans issued 42 warnings yesterday; 35 of those were tornado warnings. We'll have more information later today on the intensity of those tornadoes. Unlike hurricanes, we don't know how strong a tornado was until after it has passed. The National Weather Service will be busy today investigating the damage.

Much quieter weather is ahead. Temperatures however, remain hot and we remain humid.

This morning's low temperature will likely be tomorrow's high temperature. That said, it's still several degrees above the average afternoon high temperature for this time of year.

Today will be partly cloudy and early followed by a little more clearing into the afternoon hours. High temperatures will remain mild, topping out near 80 degrees. A cold front is expected to lag into the area tonight, dropping temperatures back into the 50s by tomorrow morning. Sunshine will be around for the afternoon with high temperatures stopping in the upper 60s.

The remainder of the week will be quiet with the coolest readings coming into the mid 40s early Friday. Some high clouds may return Friday, but should not be of any consequence. The weekend will be unseasonably warm again with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to nearly 80 degrees. The next threat for rain will be Monday.

On Facebook: Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III

On Twitter: @RG3wbrz

En Español: Meteorólogo Roberto Gauthreaux III

In American Sign Langauge: Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III - ASL

~RG3