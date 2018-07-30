Big bargain for first 100 winners in Ascension laptop lottery

DONALDSONVILLE - The first wave of students are cashing in on a huge deal in Ascension Parish. One hundred recent high school graduates are taking home refurbished laptops before they head off to college at the price of just $20 a piece.

“I'm grateful because now I don't have to buy a new one,” said Alexis Brown.

Brown graduated from East Ascension High School. In the fall she'll be attending University of Louisiana Lafayette.

“It’s pretty stressful and a lot, it is,” said Brown. She said winning the laptop is a huge relief.

“Everything is based off of the Internet and you have to submit stuff through the laptops,” said Brown.

Former classmate Nicholas Wagner agrees. He says his $20 refurbished laptop will get put to good use.

“Definitely a lot of school work, definitely a lot of school work,” said Wagner. “I plan on studying a lot more in college than high school.”

This is the first year Ascension Parish Schools has sold back the used laptops. The graduates submitted their names into an online lottery. But, it was actually high school students who worked on the computers.

“We determined which ones can't be fixed, so we took the good parts off of it and used that to fix a different one,” said Mathew Mankopf.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Lisa Davis Sims, whose son was chosen in this round of the lottery.

“It’s not all the time you get that opportunity to get a laptop, especially for that price,” she said. “[A laptop] was essential for my son in high school, so I know for the next phase of his life it will be even more essential.”

The next 100 names will be drawn again Tuesday. In total 2,300 students submitted their name in the lottery. The laptops will be going to graduates first, and then underclassmen if any are left over.