Biden urging greater collaboration among political leaders
WASHINGTON (AP) - As the partial government shutdown stretches into its 34th day, former Vice President Joe Biden is urging greater collaboration among the country's political leaders.
The potential 2020 Democratic presidential contender says "it's like we've divided the country into pieces." He poses this question, during a speech to U.S. mayors who are meeting in the nation's capital: "How can we be one America if we continue down this road?"
The former Delaware senator says it's time "to start believing in our people again. We're tougher than we think we are." And Biden tells the city leaders: "We're looking to be led." He also is defending himself against criticism that he's been too friendly with Republicans over the course of his political career.
