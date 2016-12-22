60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Biden to speak about ambitious push to find cancer cure

2 months 6 days 3 hours ago October 16, 2016 Oct 16, 2016 Sunday, October 16 2016 October 16, 2016 9:39 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow

BOSTON - Vice President Joe Biden is speaking in Boston about the White House's ambitious push to find a cure for cancer.

Biden will speak Wednesday afternoon about the so-called "Cancer Moonshot" initiative at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the U.S. Senate.

President Obama announced the initiative in his final State of the Union address in January.

He's created a task force comprised of the heads of at least a dozen federal departments and agencies, including the National Cancer Institute, the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Biden, whose son died from cancer last year, serves as chair. The task force aims to double the rate of progress in cancer research and treatment, accomplishing what could be achieved in ten years in five.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days