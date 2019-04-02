Biden camp steps up defense as 2nd woman raises complaint

WASHINGTON (AP) - Aides to Joe Biden are stepping up their defense of the former vice president as he faces scrutiny over past behavior toward women.

Biden spokesman Bill Russo blasted "right wing trolls" for conflating images of Biden embracing colleagues and friends in his official capacity during swearing-in ceremonies with uninvited touching. The move Monday came on a day when a second woman said Biden had acted inappropriately, touching her face with both hands and rubbing noses with her in 2009.

The allegation by Amy Lappos, former aide to Democratic Rep. Jim Hines of Connecticut, followed a magazine essay by former Nevada politician Lucy Flores, who says Biden kissed her on the back of the head in 2014.

The developments underscored the challenge facing Biden should he run for president in 2020.