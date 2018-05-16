93°
Bid to ban 15-week abortions expected to become law

Wednesday, May 16 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - A bid to ban abortions after 15 weeks is expected to become law in Louisiana.
  
The Senate on Wednesday voted 24-1 to approve a proposal to outlaw 15-week abortions that would only take effect if a federal court upholds a similar ban in Mississippi.
  
Democratic Sen. John Milkovich sponsored the bill and says he wants to see the state forbid all abortions.
  
A spokesman for Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards says the governor is inclined to sign the bill into law.
  
Mississippi enacted a 15-week abortion ban in March. It was immediately challenged by the state's only abortion clinic and a federal judge put the law on hold. That state now faces what is expected to be a protracted legal battle.
