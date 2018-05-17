79°
Bid to allow 'granny cam' in Louisiana nursing homes passes

3 hours 43 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, May 17 2018 May 17, 2018 May 17, 2018 6:02 PM May 17, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana families should be able to install video monitoring systems in their loved ones' nursing home rooms, lawmakers have decided.
  
The measure , nicknamed the "granny cam" bill, sailed through the House with a 94-0 vote Thursday, the final vote needed to send it to the governor.
  
Nursing homes would be prohibited from ousting or retaliating against residents who choose to install the monitoring device. Cameras would be voluntary, and a long list of requirements would have to be met to use them.
  
The Louisiana Nursing Home Association raised concerns the live-streamed video could be hacked.
  
But that couldn't slow the bill by River Ridge Rep. Kirk Talbot, as people told stories about wanting to keep track of family members who can't take care of themselves.
