Bicyclist taken to hospital after reported hit-and-run on Hooper Road

BATON ROUGE- Authorities say a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Monday evening.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Monday in the 11000 block of Hooper Road.

Officials believe the fleeing vehicle is a dark-colored SUV with a missing passenger side mirror.

The victim was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.