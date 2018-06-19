79°
Bicyclist struck near levee, transported in critical condition
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a bicyclist that was reportedly struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening.
The incident was reported just after 5 p.m. Tuesday by the levee on River Road near Ben Hur Road.
Sources say a male in his 60s was transported from the scene in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
