Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle on Greenwell Springs Road

By: Trey Couvillion

GREENWELL SPRINGS - A bicyclist was reportedly struck and killed by a vehicle on Greenwell Springs Road Saturday afternoon, according to Central Fire Department spokesman Derek Glover.

According to authorities, the crash occurred in the 21000 block of Greenwell Springs Road just after 1:00 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead on arrival, according to authorities.

Greenwell Springs Road was closed near the crash site as authorities processed the scene. 

No word on if the driver of the truck was arrested or will be charged with any crime. 

