Bicyclist struck, killed by pickup truck Monday night

2 hours 23 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 April 10, 2018 7:59 AM April 10, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CALCASIEU PARISH- Authorities say a man on a bicycle was hit and killed by a pickup truck Monday night.

State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a bicycle on U.S. Highway 90 at 8:30 p.m. The crash occurred near Choupique Road west of Sulphur.

Police say James Brooks, 34, was traveling east on a bicycle, in the middle of the eastbound lane when he was hit by a truck. The truck was driven by 54-year-old Thomas LeDoux.

At the time of the crash, Brooks did not have proper lighting on his bicycle and he was wearing dark-colored clothing. Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene.

LeDoux was not injured and was not charged with the crash.

