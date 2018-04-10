63°
Latest Weather Blog
Bicyclist struck, killed by pickup truck Monday night
CALCASIEU PARISH- Authorities say a man on a bicycle was hit and killed by a pickup truck Monday night.
State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a bicycle on U.S. Highway 90 at 8:30 p.m. The crash occurred near Choupique Road west of Sulphur.
Police say James Brooks, 34, was traveling east on a bicycle, in the middle of the eastbound lane when he was hit by a truck. The truck was driven by 54-year-old Thomas LeDoux.
At the time of the crash, Brooks did not have proper lighting on his bicycle and he was wearing dark-colored clothing. Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene.
LeDoux was not injured and was not charged with the crash.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Patrick Reed 'Before the Green Jacket'
-
Winn-Dixie: Where LSU's D-D Breaux gave away tickets to win fans' hearts
-
Arden Key's comeback story: 'Your view of me is different now'
-
Former LSU Tiger Derrius Guice breaks down Tigers annual Pro Day
-
Arden Key discusses what NFL Scouts have asked him