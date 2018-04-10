Bicyclist struck, killed by pickup truck Monday night

CALCASIEU PARISH- Authorities say a man on a bicycle was hit and killed by a pickup truck Monday night.

State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a bicycle on U.S. Highway 90 at 8:30 p.m. The crash occurred near Choupique Road west of Sulphur.

Police say James Brooks, 34, was traveling east on a bicycle, in the middle of the eastbound lane when he was hit by a truck. The truck was driven by 54-year-old Thomas LeDoux.

At the time of the crash, Brooks did not have proper lighting on his bicycle and he was wearing dark-colored clothing. Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene.

LeDoux was not injured and was not charged with the crash.