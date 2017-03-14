44°
Latest Weather Blog
Bicyclist struck by school bus on Florida Blvd
BATON ROUGE – First responders say a bicyclist suffered minor injuries after he was struck by a school bus Tuesday morning.
The crash happened just after 7 a.m. near the intersection of North Foster Drive and Florida Blvd. According to Baton Rouge Police the bicyclist was transported from the scene with minor injuries.
No one on the bus was hurt.
Accident: Foster Dr at US 190 Bus. School bus hit pedestrian, minor injuries.— WBRZ Traffic (@WBRZtraffic) March 14, 2017
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Suspected electrical fire demolishes Tyler Perry's father's home
-
Six jurors selected for Marksville deputy charged in child's death
-
16-year-old killed on birthday in Southpark Drive shooting, suspect arrested
-
Large fire at Tyler Perry's father's St. Helena home
-
Tyler Perry's father describes fire at his home