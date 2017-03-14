44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bicyclist struck by school bus on Florida Blvd

1 hour 42 minutes 48 seconds ago March 14, 2017 Mar 14, 2017 Tuesday, March 14 2017 March 14, 2017 8:02 AM in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – First responders say a bicyclist suffered minor injuries after he was struck by a school bus Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. near the intersection of North Foster Drive and Florida Blvd.  According to Baton Rouge Police the bicyclist was transported from the scene with minor injuries.

No one on the bus was hurt.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days