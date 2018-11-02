58°
Latest Weather Blog
Bicyclist killed on Sherwood Forest Boulevard Thursday identified
UPDATE: Authorities have released the identity of the cyclist killed Thursday evening.
The person has been identified as 40-year-old Derrick Roddy.
****
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening.
The incident was reported around 7 p.m. Thursday on N. Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Tams Drive. A portion of the roadway was closed off to traffic.
Sources tell WBRZ a pedestrian was struck, and died at the scene.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Beat Bama: LSU prepares for game against Alabama
-
Two high school teams face off in one of the state's biggest...
-
It took a WBRZ breaking news report to get police talking about...
-
Eager fans already setting up for LSU, Alabama game
-
Surveillance video captures man mowed down in Baton Rouge hit and run