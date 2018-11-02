Bicyclist killed on Sherwood Forest Boulevard Thursday identified

UPDATE: Authorities have released the identity of the cyclist killed Thursday evening.

The person has been identified as 40-year-old Derrick Roddy.

****

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening.

The incident was reported around 7 p.m. Thursday on N. Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Tams Drive. A portion of the roadway was closed off to traffic.

Sources tell WBRZ a pedestrian was struck, and died at the scene.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the incident.