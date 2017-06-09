Bicyclist killed in crash on US 190 in St. Tammany Parish

LACOMBE – A bicyclist was killed in a crash on US 190 in Lacombe on Thursday afternoon.

According to Louisiana State Police, the bicyclist has not been identified until next of kin has been notified.

The crash occurred on Thursday, June 8 around 4:25 p.m. when the cyclist was riding a Huffy bicycle southbound on North Tranquility Road. The cyclist approached the intersection of US 190 and failed to stop at a stop sign.

State Police the cyclist then crossed into the eastbound lane of US 190 where they were struck by a 2008 Cadillac CTS driven by 60-year-old Pamela A. Mcginity. The cyclist was transported to an area hospital where doctors later pronounced the cyclist dead.

According to State Police, Mcginity was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash and was not injured. Alcohol or drug use is not suspected to be a factor, however blood samples were obtained and will be sent to the Louisiana State Crime Lab for analysis. The crash is still under investigation.