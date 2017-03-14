52°
Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by vehicle

March 14, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - A man has been taken to the hospital after a crash involving a bicycle and a car on Florida Boulevard.

Crews responded to the incident in the 12000 block of Florida Blvd. around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

The incident occurred when a man attempted to cross the westbound lanes of Florida Blvd. on a bicycle, according to BRPD. He was then struck by the vehicle. 

Sources say the bicyclist was taken from the scene by EMS in critical condition.

We will update with more information as it becomes available.

