Bicyclist in Assumption Parish crash dies
BELLE ROSE - A Bicyclist is dead after a car accident in Assumption Parish near highway 308 on Monday.
Herman Desire, 64, succumbed to injuries received during the crash. Around 8 am on Sept. 17, Desire was hit while riding his bike along highway 308, Louisiana State Police said.
The driver of the car was not impaired but police are unsure if Desire was impaired when he was struck.
