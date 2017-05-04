Bible study switches focus following Sterling decision

BATON ROUGE - A normal Wednesday night bible study shifted it's focus following the reveal of the federal government's decision in their investigation into the Alton Sterling shooting.



Star Hill Baptist Church is about two blocks from the store Sterling was shot and killed at in July 2016. Tonight, the handful that gathered did not want to focus on the Justice Department's decision, but instead, focus on a message of turning to a higher power.



"People are distressed," Pastor Raymond Jetson said. "What we heard today is actually true, that a citizen of this community had a gun placed to his head and threated earlier on in an encounter. We as a community have to ask, is that acceptable behavior for someone who is sworn to protect and serve?"



Jetson said he sees his role as one of helping to navigate his congregation, and the community, forward in forgiveness and peace.



"As a community, we have to recognize that there are wounds before we can begin to heal," Jetson said.