Beyoncé announces she's pregnant with twins

Superstar couple Beyonce and Jay-Z, also known as Shawn Carter, are expecting twins.

The "Lemonade" singer announced her pregnancy via her Instagram account with a photo showing off her baby bump. She wrote:

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, Blue Ivy Carter on Jan. 7, 2012.