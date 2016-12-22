Beware extremes: Exercise, anger may trigger heart attack

If you're angry or upset, you might want to simmer down before heading out for an intense run or gym workout. A large, international study ties heavy exertion while stressed or mad to a tripled risk of having a heart attack within an hour.



Regular exercise is a healthy antidote to stress and can help prevent heart disease - the biggest problem is that too many people get too little of it. But the new research suggests there may be better or worse times to exercise, and that extremes can trigger harm.



The risk was greatest between 6 p.m. and midnight, and was independent of other factors such as smoking, high blood pressure or obesity.



The study was led by the Population Health Research Institute at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario and involved more than 12,000 people suffering a first heart attack in 52 countries. Their average age was 58, and three-fourths were men. Results were published in the Heart Association journal Circulation.