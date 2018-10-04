74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Better late than never? Library book 84 years overdue

2 hours 7 minutes 9 seconds ago Thursday, October 04 2018 Oct 4, 2018 October 04, 2018 6:53 AM October 04, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Shreve Memorial Library

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A Louisiana library says a book borrowed 84 years ago has been returned by the son of the woman who checked it out as an 11-year-old girl.

A librarian's note on the Shreve Memorial Library's Facebook page says the son found the "Spoon River Anthology" while cleaning house. A library official says it's in "pretty rough shape," so probably not worth much. "Spoon River Anthology" is a book of free verse by Edgar Lee Masters, each poem written from the viewpoint of a dead person in the imaginary town.

In a reply to a patron, the Shreveport-based library posted, "We thought that the title was appropriately spooky to turn up again after all this time right around Halloween." The library said its maximum fine is $3, and that was waived.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days