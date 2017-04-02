Beth Torina and her mom fighting Ovarian Cancer together

BATON ROUGE, LA - "When I was getting done with chemo, I was so worried what's going to happen to me? You're just going to keep on going like you always have and I was like, okay!"

Betty is going strong, the mother of LSU softball coach Beth torina, is now a 7 year survivor of ovarian cancer. It's a disease called the silent killer, but the fight of her daughter is inspiring her to live on.

"When I was going through this she was there with me for all the doctor's visits, making sure that I got the very best of treatment and telling the doctor that we are going to fight this. She's always been there to encourage me and be positive, I know she's my biggest supporter and cheerleader."

"It's still scary I think, it's day to day and whenever she gets a good report it's exciting for us and it's a breathe of fresh air and it's a relief, I think it really makes you appreciate what you have with the people you love."

The Geaux Teal walk is a sympol of how Beth was there for her mother during her fight, now both here together, giving hope to other women with ovarian cancer.

"A lot of people spend days cheering for these girls out here and now it's our time to cheer for them and show our support for every thing they have gone through and for their fight."

"It makes the whole thing I went through have some purpose, let them see there's light at the end of the tunnel and they aren't the only one that's gone through it. Also spread awareness, help people so it doesn't take them by surprise like it took me by surprise."

But it's no suprise how hard these two are fighting, raising more than 50,000 dollars. Also giving Tiger fans a night to remember watching their team play and fight for a win. Something Beth and her mom can smile about for years to come.