Best photos from Thursday's vivid sunrise across Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - It was a pretty nice sunrise across the Baton Rouge area. Although that might be an understatement.

So, why don’t we see such brilliant colors every day? A number of factors contribute to vivid sunrises and sunsets including cloud presence, sun angle and lacking pollution. Incoming sunlight is scattered by molecules in the atmosphere. The sky often appears blue as light waves of that color are shorter and scatter more easily. However, at sunrise and sunset the low sun angle causes light rays to pass through much more atmosphere, “scattering out” the shorter blue light waves and allowing longer orange and yellow light waves to be seen. Like Thursday Morning, clouds just add to the spectacle, filtering and reflecting more light and making the sunrise or sunset appear even more vivid.

If you have any sunrise photos, email them to weather@wbrz.com or on Twitter by mentioning @WBRZweather