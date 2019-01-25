61°
Latest Weather Blog
Best moments from 'Trending' this week
THIS WEEK IN TRENDING: Check out some of the highlights of a wild week of Trending at 10!
A shirtless dance battle, a Shingleton throwback story, and an emotional support....alligator?!
You can always watch Channel 2's Trending segments on WBRZ+ and Facebook Live weekdays at 10:35 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Best moments from 'Trending' this week
-
Man charged following standoff at Triple S Food Mart
-
Livingston Parish creates stricter standards for housing developments
-
Blind priest well known in local Catholic community has died - Full...
-
Possible hostage situation at Triple S Food Mart; heavy police presence on...