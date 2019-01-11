Bernie Sanders faces questions about political future

NEW YORK (AP) - Those closest to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are rallying behind the embattled presidential prospect - even as they reluctantly begin to ponder the unthinkable: a 2020 presidential field without him.

Sanders' loyalists fully expect him to launch a second campaign in the coming weeks. And his broad network of die-hard supporters is hosting hundreds of events across the nation this weekend encouraging him to run. But some report shaken confidence in the wake of persistent allegations of sexual harassment by staff during his 2016 campaign.

No one has alleged that Sanders had direct knowledge of the incidents. Sanders' supporters warned Democrats that a 2020 contest without Sanders would inflict serious damage on the progressive movement and its ambitious plans to shake up health care, education, housing, and other liberal priorities.