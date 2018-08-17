Bernard doesn't attend school board meeting, group calls for resignation

BATON ROUGE - The first school board meeting of the 2018-19 school year took place without member Connie Bernard, who said she had a prior engagement.

Her absence comes after a video surfaced of Bernard barging into a neighbor's house and going on a profanity-laced tirade, even grabbing a teenager.

Although none of the board members would address the subject directly, Veretta Lee had this message at the beginning of the meeting: "Be accountable. Make sure our students get what they need."

However, a few angry parents don't believe Bernard is doing that.

"Not one part of what I saw or what I heard, had anything to do with putting the children first," Tony Jones said.

Before the meeting began, the advocacy group "Stand for Children" announced it was calling for Bernard to step down.

"Her actions, as proven on the video, do not set a positive example for parents, students, or the system that she's elected to represent," said Carrie Griffin Monica, Executive Director of Stand for Children. "We'd like to see her do the right thing, but we're also prepared to take the next step."

Although the school board cannot remove Bernard, they can pressure her into resigning.

Bernard nor her attorney could be reached for comment.